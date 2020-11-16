Advertisement

Middle, high school students in Woodford County now learning virtually

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across Kentucky are having to make tough decisions on in-person learning.

It’s about more than just possibly spreading the virus amongst students, it’s also taking staff into consideration.

On Friday, when Woodford County students were leaving for the weekend, they planned on being right back in their classrooms on Monday morning.

But now, only elementary school students are sitting at their desks.

Woodford County Superintendent Scott Hawkins posted this message to Facebook on Friday, laying out the plan for the coming week.

“After reviewing our school data, as well as our local data, and consulting with our local health department, all Woodford County Schools will be in person on Monday, November 16, and continuing throughout the week,” Hawking said.

But just one day later, the school district posted on Facebook that it was changing course. Middle and high school students will be learning virtually, and elementary school students will be in classrooms:

We have just become aware of a shortage of our essential staff. As such, we are moving both the middle school and high...

Posted by Woodford County Schools on Saturday, November 14, 2020

This comes after school officials were made aware of "a shortage of essential staff.”

Middle and high school students will continue learning virtually through this week.

Woodford County is not alone in switching to some form of virtual learning. According to the Kentucky School Board Association, 89 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts are using virtual instruction.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast Surges In Tonight
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
A local state of emergency has been declared in Kenton County with the Brent Spence Bridge...
Brent Spence Bridge remains closed