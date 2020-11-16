NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year. The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled to be played at 13 already-determined sites.

NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt & Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart provide insight into the decision to move the 2021 NCAA Tournament to one geographic area.



🎙 @TheAndyKatz

👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/Du7eAQhiuW — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 16, 2020

🚨 #MarchMadness Update 🚨



The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.



👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/MO6M7M6Ood — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 16, 2020

NCAA relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites: https://t.co/ietxNuODHi pic.twitter.com/P0uTXq2O1j — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 16, 2020

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.