NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.
It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year. The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled to be played at 13 already-determined sites.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”
