New COVID-19 testing site at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, November 16th, a new testing location will be open in Lexington.

It’s in the Keene Barn parking lot at Keeneland.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As people come in through the gates, they’ll be greeted by members of the National Guard, their temperatures are taken, then they drive up and wait in line to be tested.

The state has partnered with etrueNorth to offer this free testing site.

Unlike most testing sites in Lexington, everyone has to register and make an appointment. Everyone getting tested will receive a test voucher after making the appointment.

That voucher is required when arriving to get tested.

COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country. Lexington reported 460 new cases over the weekend, including a new one-day high on Saturday with 265.

There have been nearly 14,000 cases and 104 deaths total since the outbreak began in March, with over 2,500 cases so far in November.

Officials say the current spike may have been from exposures during Halloween weekend. That’s why officials are urging people to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

Some are wondering if we’ll see even more restrictions.

“There’s some reasonable measures that can be taken but at the same time, I also think that we’ve got a little pandemic fatigue and there’s a lot of things that are in the balance, a lot of things to be weighed,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, Lexington ER physician.

Officials say we can get on the other side of this pandemic if everyone does their part. They say a lot of these recent cases are due to people not following CDC guidelines.

