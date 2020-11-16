Advertisement

OSHA fines FCPS transportation dept. in connection with COVID-19 outbreak

By Andrea Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools could soon be on the hook for thousands of dollars in fines.

Leaders with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, said the fines come after a months-long investigation into the school’s transportation department.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader OSHA says they began the investigation in April after 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Miles Point bus garage. One employee, bus driver Eugenia Higgins Weathers, died.

Weathers was one of more than two dozen employees within the school’s transportation department to test positive for COVID-19.

Back in May, one of those employees told the Herald-Leader that school leaders knew about a potential outbreak within the department, but they, “didn’t let us know.”

The OSHA database report shows a total of $9,000 against the Fayette County Schools Transportation Department for two violations.

The database does not give any details about the violations.

School officials have yet to comment on the investigation, but the school’s spokesperson, Lisa Deffendall, says the district initiated the OSHA review by self-reporting the loss of an employee.

They also halted all meal delivery services to students after a second transportation employee tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story.

