Advertisement

Pepsi redesigns 2-liter bottles for 1st time in nearly 3 decades

Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the...
Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the right.(Source: PepsiCo via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years.

The company said the new bottle is easier to pour, thanks to a “grip point” at the bottom that’s 25% slimmer than the old bottle.

The bottle design will be used for more than two dozen of PepsiCo’s drinks, including its line of Pepsi options, Mountain Dew, Crush, Dr. Pepper and Schweppes Ginger Ale.

The new bottles come out in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Wisconsin on Monday. Pepsi said a nationwide debut is planned for the “near future.”

Coca-Cola’s 2-liter bottles have had a similar contoured designed for more than a decade. That change reportedly led to a boost in sales for Coke’s 2-liter line.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast Surges In Tonight
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff