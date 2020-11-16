Advertisement

Report: Kentucky hires Jeff Jagodzinski to coach offensive line

Jagodzinski is a 35-year veteran who was the head coach at Boston College from 2007-2008.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has reportedly hired Jeff Jagodzinski to coach its offensive line for the rest of the season.

Jagodzinski is a 35-year veteran who was the head coach at Boston College from 2007-2008.

His most recent college stop was at Georgia State. He worked there from 2013-2016 as an offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

He also has NFL coaching stints with Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Atlanta.

He fills the coaching vacancy left by John Schlarman. He died Thursday after a battle with cancer.

