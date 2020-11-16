Report: Kentucky hires Jeff Jagodzinski to coach offensive line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has reportedly hired Jeff Jagodzinski to coach its offensive line for the rest of the season.

Jagodzinski is a 35-year veteran who was the head coach at Boston College from 2007-2008.

His most recent college stop was at Georgia State. He worked there from 2013-2016 as an offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

He also has NFL coaching stints with Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Atlanta.

He fills the coaching vacancy left by John Schlarman. He died Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.