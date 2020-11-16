Report: South Carolina fires head football coach Will Muschamp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are multiple reports that South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

Breaking: Will Muschamp has been relieved from his head coaching duties at the University of South Carolina, a source tells me. Mike Bobo will be the team’s interim head coach @wachfox https://t.co/2uDzHN1crD — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 16, 2020

The decision comes following South Carolina’s 59-42 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and he finished with a 28-30 record.

Kentucky is scheduled to host South Carolina on December 5 in its season finale.

