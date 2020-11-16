Advertisement

Report: South Carolina fires head football coach Will Muschamp

Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and he finished with a 28-30 record.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an...
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are multiple reports that South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

The decision comes following South Carolina’s 59-42 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Kentucky is scheduled to host South Carolina on December 5 in its season finale.

