Report: South Carolina fires head football coach Will Muschamp
Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and he finished with a 28-30 record.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are multiple reports that South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.
The decision comes following South Carolina’s 59-42 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Kentucky is scheduled to host South Carolina on December 5 in its season finale.
