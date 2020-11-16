Advertisement

Roethlisberger throws 4 TD passes, Steelers rip Bengals

The Steelers (9-0) have won 11 straight against the Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 36-10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 36-10 victory over the Bengals.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.

