Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Seven men were charged following an operation named after a 7-year-old who was murdered in Allen County, Kentucky.

Gabbi Doolin was found dead on Nov. 14, 2015. She had been attending her brother’s youth football game in Scottsville when she disappeared. About 25 minutes later, she was found dead about 400 feet from the Allen County Scottsville High School football stadium, where the game was being held.

Timothy Madden was charged in Gabbi’s death.

On Monday, members of the United States Secret Service, United States Attorney Russell Coleman, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the leadership of other Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced several arrests made during Operation Gabbi Doolin.

“Kentucky law enforcement has no more important mission than to protect our kids,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “And we can conceive of no more meaningful way honor to Gabbi Doolin and her family than to work together, federal, state, and local, in an operation in her name to remove predators from our Commonwealth. More to come.”

The following men were charged during the operation:

Charles Ashley, 66, of Adolphus, Kentucky was charged with the attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge, not less than 15 years for the attempted production charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Jimmy Kwizera, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces not more than 10 years in federal prison at sentencing which has been scheduled for Dec. 10, 2020.

Melvin Dowell, 54, of Rineyville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement and transfer of obscene material to a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum 10 year prison sentence. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2020.

Joseph Zakhari, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged in a Superseding Indictment with attempted online enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor and attempted production of child pornography. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge, not less than 15 years for the attempted production charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Jeffrie Corn, 25, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Travis Puckett, 23, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. He faces not less than 10 years for the enticement charge and not more than 10 years for attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison. Puckett is scheduled to plead guilty on Nov. 23, 2020.

Eric Vanhandle, 54, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor. He faces not less than 10 years in prison for the charge. The maximum potential sentence is life in prison.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.