Several hurt in crash involving Lexington police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Lexington police cruiser.

It happened around 1:50 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Man O' War and Harrodsburg Road.

Police say the officer was responding to a call for service at the time, and the cruiser had its emergency equipment activated when it was struck on the friver side by another vehicle occupied by two people. Those two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the police officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

