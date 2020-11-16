Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new cases; positivity rate near nine percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“We need everybody with this news to buckle down, to make sure you are making good decisions each and every day because people’s lives depend on it,” said Gov. Beshear. "If we can just get to the point where this vaccine will be widely available, we can make sure we don’t lose people. We need your help. This is now a time-limited virus. So if you’re tired, now you can see the end. Let’s get our second wind.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 139,097 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.98 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 173 are in kids 18 or younger.

“Today, we’re talking about where this virus is; tomorrow, we’re going to share some modeling about where we think it’s going; and then on Wednesday, if we don’t see a change in the numbers, we’ll talk about some additional steps that we may have to take to try to get this virus under control,” Gov. Beshear said.

Today marks the second-highest Monday for total number of cases.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,664.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 66-year-old woman from Graves County; a 63-year-old woman from Henderson County; and an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

As of Monday, 1,442 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 360 are in the ICU, and 128 are on ventilators. At least 24,568 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“If we have to take additional steps, it will not look like what we went through in March, in April and into May. At that time, we did not have enough testing; we had almost no PPE to protect those in hospitals; we didn’t know the most effective ways to treat this virus so the mortality rate was through the roof; and we didn’t know as much about the spread," Gov. Beshear said. "If we have to take additional steps, they will be more targeted.”

Secretary Eric Friedlander says long-term care facilities are going to “severely limit holiday visitation.”

“Holiday visits will need to look different this year. If a resident leaves a facility for an outing, the resident will be expected to go into quarantine upon returning to the facility,” said Secretary Friedlander. “We continue to encourage compassionate care, televisits and outdoor visits.”

Eric Friedlander with Health Cabinet says National Guard will be assisting with non clinical needs at nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/SWxZ0Ia8vD — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) November 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.