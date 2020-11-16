Advertisement

West Virginia ranked fattest state in America

A recent study by WalletHub shows West Virginia is considered the fattest state in America. The...
A recent study by WalletHub shows West Virginia is considered the fattest state in America. The study lists Kentucky as fourth, and Ohio at 14.(WDTV)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A recent study by WalletHub shows West Virginia is considered the fattest state in America.

The study lists Kentucky as fourth, and Ohio at 14.

Other findings from the study reveal Kentucky and West Virginia in the top 5 for the highest percent of obese children, highest percent of adults with high cholesterol, and highest percent of adults with high blood pressure.

West Virginia also ranks in the top 5 for highest percent of obese adults, however the lowest percent for overweight adults.

Meanwhile Kentucky is second in the nation for highest percent of physically inactive adults.

Researchers say in order to come up with their results, they compared the 50 states and District of Columbia among obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

To see more of the study’s findings, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast Surges In Tonight
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
A local state of emergency has been declared in Kenton County with the Brent Spence Bridge...
Beshear announces target date to reopen Brent Spence Bridge