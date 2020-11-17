Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Even colder air moves in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As northwesterly winds take over in our region over the next few days, frosty and even freezing conditions will be likely over the next few days before a warmup returns once more.

It is a chilly and breezy start to your Tuesday as temperatures begin in the mid to upper 30s with sustained winds around 10-15+mph. These gusty winds also add a wind chill that makes it feel more like the 20s to start the day, and that wind chill factor will be present all day long. As we continue throughout the day, a few clouds will be around at times before clearing out later this afternoon and evening. Today, highs are only expected to reach into the mid-40s, but wind chill values will be struggling to even get to 40 by this afternoon.

We’ll have an even colder start to your Wednesday. Temperatures in the morning will be around the mid-20s with wind chill values in the lower 20s. While it will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies, unfortunately, temperatures will still come in well below our average. Highs by Wednesday afternoon and evening will only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be somewhat calmer with sustained winds of 5-10mph and gusts of 15mph possible.

We keep our dry stretch continuing through the latter half of the week and into at least the first half of the weekend before tracking another system moving it. At this time, our next cold front looks to approach more Sunday night and into Monday, bringing heavy showers with it, but the timing could still change as we continue through this week. Temperatures will slowly rebound for the second half of the week, with highs on Thursday being in the mid to upper 50s, and then we’ll return to the 60s by Friday and the weekend until that next front pulls those temperatures down for next week.

