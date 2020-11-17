Advertisement

Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The United States is battling a huge surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, and that includes Kentucky.

COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. We’re about halfway through November and Fayette County has already had the most cases in a month.

Governor Beshear says he’ll likely issue new restrictions Wednesday. But he also said they would be targeted and look different than earlier restrictions.

“At that time we didn’t have enough testing. We had almost no PPE to protect those in hospitals. We didn’t know the most effective ways to treat this virus for the mortality rate was through the roof. And we didn’t know as much about the spread of the virus,” Gov. Beshear said.

Surrounding states are also starting to put mandates similar to Kentucky’s in place.

West Virginia’s governor announced a mask mandate a few days ago. So did Ohio’s.

Lexington hospitals putting new visitor restrictions in place

In Indiana, their governor decided in late September to lift nearly all business and crowd restrictions. Their hospitals saw an increase in COVID-19 patients and a new order was put out limiting crowd sizes. They also have a mask mandate.

In Tennessee, there is no mask mandate or restrictions on restaurants.

“I saw that New York just restricting gatherings to 10. We are already at 10. I think Indiana and Ohio have new restrictions were in certain counties different capacities of businesses is down to 50%, we are already there. We are seeing a mask mandate in North Dakota, we’ve had that since the summer. So, I believe we have been aggressive,” Beshear said.

Health experts say they believe the current spike is due in part to Halloween gatherings.

