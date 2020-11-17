Advertisement

Bledsoe on the move, traded to Pelicans

10-year pro with his fourth NBA team
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Eric Bledsoe is on the move, after being traded on Monday from Milwaukee to New Orleans.

Bledsoe, the former Wildcat guard, is one of three players involved in the trade that sent Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to the Bucks, for Bledsoe and George Hill.

Bledsoe struggled for the second-straight postseason with the Bucks. Bledsoe averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season.

The trade aims to improve Milwaukee’s chances of signing NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a supermax contract.

