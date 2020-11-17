Bledsoe on the move, traded to Pelicans

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - Eric Bledsoe is on the move, after being traded on Monday from Milwaukee to New Orleans.

Bledsoe, the former Wildcat guard, is one of three players involved in the trade that sent Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to the Bucks, for Bledsoe and George Hill.

Bledsoe struggled for the second-straight postseason with the Bucks. Bledsoe averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season.

The trade aims to improve Milwaukee’s chances of signing NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a supermax contract.

