Advertisement

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park

By WPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WPIX) - Near a New York City park, some good Samaritans stepped in and took down a man allegedly seen attempting to kidnap a young child from their mother’s stroller.

Brian Kemsley was walking with his girlfriend Monday when he saw and heard a commotion on the Fifth Avenue side of New York’s Madison Square Park. He says a man was trying to rip a stroller away from a mother.

“There was a couple guys that asked him to let go, and he’s saying things like, ‘How do you know this is her baby? Why are you helping her? This could be my baby,’” Kemsley said.

Despite being asked to let go of the stroller, Kemsley says the man kept reaching for the child, who he estimated to be around 2 years old. The mother was also holding another child, who was around 4 years.

Kemsley, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect down and waited for police to arrive. The incident was captured by a witness on social media, while others called 911.

“It’s not a matter of stepping in. It’s a matter of duty when you see a woman and her child screaming,” Kemsley said.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was then taken to a hospital.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new cases; positivity rate near nine percent
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Leaders with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, said the...
OSHA fines FCPS transportation dept. in connection with COVID-19 outbreak
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge

Latest News

Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the...
US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October
FILE - In this Oct. 28. 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as...
Twitter: 300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
RAW: Iota brings heavy rain, flooding to Honduras
COVID-19 vaccines are looking promising, but they likely won't be available in time to help...
COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases