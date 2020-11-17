Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps For A Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder winds are blowing across the Commonwealth and this is a trend through Wednesday. Beyond that, the numbers take off as we have a gorgeous stretch of weather on tap late week into the weekend. Thanksgiving week is a different story with several storm systems likely to impact our weather.

Wednesday starts in the 20s and ends in the 40s across the central and east. Western Kentucky will see the numbers spiking into the 50s and that’s a sign of milder days ahead. Temps hit 60 or better for most of the region from Thursday through the weekend. Skies look really, really good during this time, so soak it up.

As mentioned, Thanksgiving week is likely to be a busy one with a couple or three storm systems likely to impact our region. The first system is likely to rumble in here Sunday night and Monday, but the exact details are still to be determined.

