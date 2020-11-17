Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps For A Few Days

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder winds are blowing across the Commonwealth and this is a trend through Wednesday. Beyond that, the numbers take off as we have a gorgeous stretch of weather on tap late week into the weekend. Thanksgiving week is a different story with several storm systems likely to impact our weather.

Wednesday starts in the 20s and ends in the 40s across the central and east. Western Kentucky will see the numbers spiking into the 50s and that’s a sign of milder days ahead. Temps hit 60 or better for most of the region from Thursday through the weekend. Skies look really, really good during this time, so soak it up.

As mentioned, Thanksgiving week is likely to be a busy one with a couple or three storm systems likely to impact our region. The first system is likely to rumble in here Sunday night and Monday, but the exact details are still to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
The health department is asking folks for help to help them out with contact tracing as...
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come