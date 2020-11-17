Advertisement

Clarksville man arrested after shooting in Oak Grove

Evan Adams
Evan Adams(CCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OAK GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Clarksville man was arrested Monday night after police said he shot a woman in the abdomen.

The Oak Grove Police Department contacted Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville in reference to a shooting around 7:25 p.m. at High Road Convenient Store on Hugh Hunter Road.

According to detectives, 22-year-old Angela Perez, of Clarksville, Tn., and her significant other, were at the High Road Convenient Store when 31-year-old Evan M. Adams, of Clarksville, Tn., pulled into the convenient store’s parking lot with his significant other. Police said Adams and Perez had been in a past altercation, and Adams approached Ms. Perez to confront her. According to the report, another altercation ensued, and Perez attempted to flee the scene in her vehicle. Officials said while she trying to leave, Adams fired a round from a handgun into Perez’s vehicle, striking her in the abdomen.

Perez left the scene and was later transported by EMS to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tn., where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Evan M. Adams was arrested without incident at the High Road Convenient Store, and taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

Evan Adams was charged with Assault 1st Degree, and served an unrelated warrant for Failure to Appear.

