Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home