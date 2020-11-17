FBI involved in Georgetown bank robbery investigation
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is helping investigate a bank robbery in Georgetown.
It happened Saturday morning at the Fifth-Third Bank on Lawson Drive.
Federal officials say the suspect was a man wearing a flannel shirt, a gray UK hat and a red mask. The suspect may be driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.
