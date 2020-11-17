Advertisement

FBI involved in Georgetown bank robbery investigation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is helping investigate a bank robbery in Georgetown.

It happened Saturday morning at the Fifth-Third Bank on Lawson Drive.

Federal officials say the suspect was a man wearing a flannel shirt, a gray UK hat and a red mask. The suspect may be driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
The health department is asking folks for help to help them out with contact tracing as...
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come