Advertisement

Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CNN) - Illinois authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a 4-year-old boy was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Liam Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview when his father went inside the convenience store and left him sleeping in the back of a minivan.

Investigators believe a person jumped in the vehicle and drove it away with the child inside.

The boy was found safe in Chicago four hours later and was taken to a hospital to get checked out by doctors.

Liam’s aunt Lydia Hah said the family was relieved after learning the boy was found.

“We’re just so grateful that after four hours of him missing, we were able to finally get the news that he is safe,” Hah said. “We’re just so thankful to everybody. We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted. We’re just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home