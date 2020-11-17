Advertisement

Latest COVID-19 report puts Lexington’s 10 highest one-day case increases in November

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Monday.

RELATED: Lexington hospitals changing visitor restrictions due to spread of COVID-19

No new deaths were reported.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,171, with the death toll at 104.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Monday’s report also puts the top 10 largest one-day case increases all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 245 cases, Nov. 16
  • 236 cases, Nov. 7
  • 195 cases, Nov. 15
  • 189 cases, Nov. 12
  • 187 cases Nov. 14
  • 184 cases, Nov. 10
  • 183 cases, Nov. 9
  • 181 cases, Nov. 5

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 64.0 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

The health department says the current spike closely aligns with exposures from the weekend of Halloween. Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

New testing site opens at Keeneland; more COVID-19 restrictions could be coming

Statewide, there have been 139,097 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,664. The state’s positivity rate sits at 8.98%.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new cases; positivity rate near nine percent
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Leaders with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, said the...
OSHA fines FCPS transportation dept. in connection with COVID-19 outbreak
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Even colder air moves in
Several Lexington hospitals are limiting visiting times
Lexington hospitals putting new visitor restrictions in place
Higher cases mean more guidance, and possibly more mandates to curb the spread of the...
WATCH | State officials announce long-term care visitor restrictions for the holidays; possible new state guidance by mid-week