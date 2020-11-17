Advertisement

Lexington hospitals putting new visitor restrictions in place

Several Lexington hospitals are limiting visiting times
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Tuesday, November 17th, several Lexington hospital will be enforcing new restrictions when it comes to visitors.

Baptist Health, Saint Joseph, and UK Hospital will no longer allow overnight visitation.

From 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., everyone will have to go through health screenings before entering the buildings.

Masks must also been worn inside.

Specific policies vary from each hospital.

