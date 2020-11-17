Lexington hospitals putting new visitor restrictions in place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Tuesday, November 17th, several Lexington hospital will be enforcing new restrictions when it comes to visitors.

Baptist Health, Saint Joseph, and UK Hospital will no longer allow overnight visitation.

From 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., everyone will have to go through health screenings before entering the buildings.

Masks must also been worn inside.

Specific policies vary from each hospital.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.