Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144 cases in one day.

“This is a kind of record that we do not want to match or break,” said Kelley McBride, a public information officer at the Madison County Health Department.

McBride says the county more than doubled its highest single-day count for COVID-19 cases. It’s a statistic that’s troubling for health department officials.

“It does concern us. So the Madison County Health Department is asking for the cooperation of the entire community. It’s going to take each individual person’s personal responsibility to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” McBride said.

The health department attributes the case numbers climbing there to what they call a “community-level spread.”

“So we are asking everyone to reconsider their activities and their travel plans just to be considerate of one another. Remember to follow the social distancing guidelines, mask wearing and handwashing, all those good things that we’ve been saying since March,” McBride said.

She says there’s no specific businesses or facilities that are clusters in Madison County.

Gillum’s Sports Lounge voluntarily went to outdoor dining only back in July to slow the spread.

“You can only do that so long. Reports were starting to go down a little bit so we thought more comfortable opening up and the public, they saw that we take it seriously,” said Michael Southgate, the general manager of Gillum’s Sports Lounge.

Now that reports are back up, they’re doubling down on their safety protocols.

“This is our sword and this is our shield and we are at war,” Southgate said.

Southgate said closing down showed their customers they’re playing by the governor’s rules.

“People come in without masks and they raise all sorts of hell about it and it shows them we’re serious,” Southgate said.

But there is concern about how strict regulations could get.

“Shutting down is and possibly shutting us back down, would just hurt us. It would throw us right back into losing over half of our staff, having to hire more, train them,” Southgate said.

Employees in the restaurant say they are just as motivated to follow the rules strictly because they have family and friends too.

“We do see the science behind it, agree to them and they want to protect our loved ones,” Southgate said.

They’re trying to stay afloat heading into a turbulent winter.

The Madison County Health Department officials say with the rise in numbers, contact tracing has become more challenging. McBride says people should reach out to their healthcare provider if they think they’ve been exposed.

144-that’s the record high number of cases reported in #MadisonCounty.

“We all would like to know if there are one or two areas where we could pinpoint this is coming from. Because I think if we do that, we feel like, well I am not there if I can tell you that it’s been pointed to one area or another, and you think I’m not there, they think, ‘well, I’m safe,’ but we have to consider that the coronavirus is everywhere,” McBride said.

Health department officials urge people to read over the red zone restrictions now and adjust their activities to slow the spread.

The Madison County Health Department is also reminding people to get their flu shot.

