New restrictions implemented for visitors at Lexington hospitals

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals in Lexington implemented changes to their visitor policies starting Tuesday.

The changes, announced last week, are stricter than before. The changes at UK Hospital, Baptist Health and St. Joseph Health come as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Lexington.

Visiting hours at those three hospitals are now from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That means overnight visitors are no longer allowed for the time being.

Each person who comes into the hospital will have to undergo a health screening. Masks must be worn at all times, even when staying in a patient’s room.

Melissa Bennett, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph Health, said the changes are necessary as we see more community spread of the virus.

“We still encourage patients having a support person, what we’re trying to do is limit that time frame," Bennett said. “We just wanted to protect our patients and their family or their health care support person, whoever that is. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to have that connection so they feel support from that family, but also to protect the patient and their family.”

Each hospitals’s restrictions could vary slightly, but health officials said the whole goal was to limit the potential of COVID-19 coming into the hospitals as much as possible.

