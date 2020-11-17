No visitors allowed at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital beginning Nov. 17

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In order to protect the health and safety of patients and staff, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will not allow visitors beginning November 17.

Policy exceptions apply to:

- Obstetric patients limited to one visitor.

- Patients under the age of 18 may have a parent or guardian visitor.

- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures limited to one visitor who should wait in their car, or in the surgical waiting room for a patient to be discharged.

- End of life care visits from immediate family and clergy

- Emergency Department patients may have one visitor.

For more COVID-19 health and safety information, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/Coronavirus

