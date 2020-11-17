Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a busy road in Lexington is back open after a fatal crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. was closed for about four hours after a fatal accident.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez Murrieta was killed in the crash.

Police say the crash involved three cars.

