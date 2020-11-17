Advertisement

Pulaski County designated COVID-19 red zone

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County is now a COVID-19 red zone.

Officials say the county may have been a red zone already, but delays have led to them just now meeting the requirements. Pulaski County has averaged about 50 cases per 100,000 people.

The numbers show the virus spreading in places of worship, schools and businesses. Health leaders said they are also seeing spread in small family gatherings.

“As people do these small gatherings, they will go back to work or school, or to church, and the contact other people, you end up with a large spreading event,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Health leaders in the county said most churches that follow guidelines are not seeing instances of the virus spreading.

Somerset and Pulaski County schools are still having in-person classes, but the Pulaski County School District is taking next week off to allow for more quarantines.

Of the 9,000 students in Pulaski County Schools, officials say only 69 have tested positive, and almost half of those were learning at home. For Somerset Schools, of the 969 students in school, only four have tested positive.

As of Monday night, Pulaski County had 270 active cases of COVID-19. 13 of those people are hospitalized.

Statewide, Kentucky reported 1,514 new cases yesterday. The positivity rate hovers just under nine percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
The health department is asking folks for help to help them out with contact tracing as...
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come