Pulaski County designated COVID-19 red zone

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski County is now a COVID-19 red zone.

Officials say the county may have been a red zone already, but delays have led to them just now meeting the requirements. Pulaski County has averaged about 50 cases per 100,000 people.

The numbers show the virus spreading in places of worship, schools and businesses. Health leaders said they are also seeing spread in small family gatherings.

“As people do these small gatherings, they will go back to work or school, or to church, and the contact other people, you end up with a large spreading event,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Health leaders in the county said most churches that follow guidelines are not seeing instances of the virus spreading.

Somerset and Pulaski County schools are still having in-person classes, but the Pulaski County School District is taking next week off to allow for more quarantines.

Of the 9,000 students in Pulaski County Schools, officials say only 69 have tested positive, and almost half of those were learning at home. For Somerset Schools, of the 969 students in school, only four have tested positive.

As of Monday night, Pulaski County had 270 active cases of COVID-19. 13 of those people are hospitalized.

Statewide, Kentucky reported 1,514 new cases yesterday. The positivity rate hovers just under nine percent.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.