Advertisement

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 262 miles (422 kilometers) above Idaho.

“Oh, what a good voice to hear,” space station astronaut Kate Rubins called out when the Dragon’s commander, Mike Hopkins, first made radio contact.

“We can’t wait to have you on board,” she added after the two spacecraft were latched together.

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full half-year station stay. The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. And so it will go, with SpaceX — and eventually Boeing — transporting astronauts to and from the station for NASA.

This regular taxi service got underway with Sunday night’s launch.

Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. Glover is the first African-American to move in for a long haul. A space newcomer, Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin Monday.

The four named their capsule Resilience to provide hope and inspiration during an especially difficult year for the whole world. They broadcast a tour of their capsule Monday, showing off the touchscreen controls, storage areas and their zero gravity indicator: a small plush Baby Yoda.

Walker said it was a little tighter for them than for the two astronauts on the test flight.

“We sort of dance around each other to stay out of each other’s way,” she said.

For Sunday’s launch, NASA kept guests to a minimum because of coronavirus, and even Musk had to stay away after tweeting that he “most likely” had an infection. He was replaced in his official launch duties by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who assured reporters he was still very much involved with Sunday night’s action, although remotely.

As they prepared for the space station linkup, the Dragon crew beamed down live window views of New Zealand and a brilliant blue, cloud-streaked Pacific 250 miles below.

“Looks amazing,” Mission Control radioed from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

“It looks amazing from up here, too,” Hopkins replied.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new cases; positivity rate near nine percent
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Leaders with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, said the...
OSHA fines FCPS transportation dept. in connection with COVID-19 outbreak
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge

Latest News

Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the...
US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October
FILE - In this Oct. 28. 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO of Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as...
Twitter: 300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
RAW: Iota brings heavy rain, flooding to Honduras
COVID-19 vaccines are looking promising, but they likely won't be available in time to help...
COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases