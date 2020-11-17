State officials announce long-term care visitor restrictions for the holidays; possible new state guidance by mid-week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Higher cases mean more guidance, and possibly more mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Today Governor Andy Beshear and state officials say the nursing home industry can expect aggressive steps to protect a community that’s been hit very hard. They also say by mid-week we could learn of more action to help slow down the community spread.

Spared for months the heartache in long-term care, Sayre Christian Village began seeing the loss all too common to those caring for people in the twilight years of their lives last month.

“When it gets into a facility like ours, in congregate setting, it spreads very very rapidly. We have to date, 35 residents who are positive,” Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis said.

State health leaders announced new aggressive measures to combat the spread, such as discouraging outings, and requirements of quarantines upon return.

“So I actually agree with the guidance that has come out. I think it’s good guidance. To put their health and safety first,” Venis said.

If things don’t improve by mid-week, the governor said there will be some additional steps announced. But he also cautions what he will suggest or mandate will be much different than what he mandated in March and April.

Beshear says those steps will be a more targeted approach to stop the community spread.

“We, right now, are suffering from avoidable loss,” Gov. Beshear said. “Meaning we have had loved ones who have died that we can stop. That we can prevent.”

Beshear said there are almost 1,600 active cases of residents and 970 staff in long-term care facilities.

