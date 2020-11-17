Advertisement

Times, TV schedule set for first three Kentucky games

No. 10 Kentucky will open the season against Morehead State on November 25 at 6:00.
Dontaie Allen. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Dontaie Allen. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 10 Kentucky will open the season against Morehead State on November 25 at 6:00. Tip-off from Rupp Arena will air on the SEC Network.

On November 27, the Wildcats will face Brad Calipari and Detroit at 6:00 on the SEC Network.

On November 29, Kentucky will wrap up the Bluegrass Showcase against Richmond at 1:00 on ESPN. The Spiders have received votes in the AP Preseason Top 25 and have been picked to win the Atlantic 10.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

UK's Tyrese Maxey is heading to the NBA Draft (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Tyrese Maxey projected to be picked in first round of NBA Draft
Robyn Benton has been granted immediate eligibility.
Auburn transfer Robyn Benton immediately eligible for UK
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans...
SEC basketball to use COVID-19 tracking technology
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
South Carolina players opt out, others out with injuries
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, center, talks with his players at a time out during...
Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe