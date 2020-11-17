Advertisement

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets," are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

Twitter tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, before rolling it out globally.

Fleets are a “lower pressure” way to communicate “fleeting thoughts” as opposed to permanent tweets, Twitter executives Joshua Harris, design director, and Sam Haveson, product manager, said in a blog post.

The news comes the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from a Senate Judiciary Committee about how they handled disinformation surrounding the presidential election. Both sites have stepped up action taken against disinformation. Zuckerberg and Dorsey promised lawmakers last month that they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to incite violence around the election results — and they followed through with high-profile steps that angered Trump and his supporters.

The new “Fleets” feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
WATCH | Contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 cases; health dept. asking for help
Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be...
WATCH | Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Today Madison County hit a record high number of cases. The health department reported 144...
WATCH | Madison Co. reports record number of COVID-19 cases; restaurant owner gives perspective on regulations
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home