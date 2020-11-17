UK fan cutouts being offered for games at Rupp Arena
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Capacity restrictions will be in place at Rupp Arena this season, but, with your help, it can still look like a packed house.
Fans are encouraged to order personalized cutouts of themselves to fill their seat at Rupp Arena.
The 4-foot-displays start at $50.
You can pay extra to make sure your cut-out is in the front two rows and have your cutout signed by Coach Cal.
You can upload your image and purchase a cutout here.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.