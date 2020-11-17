Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,931 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 142,008 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.10 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 325 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 33 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,697.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 85-year-old man from Barren County; a 69-year-old man from Breathitt County; a 60-year-old man from Calloway County; a 36-year-old woman from Christian County; four women, ages 83, 90, 91 and 91, from Daviess County; an 89-year-old man from Floyd County; a 51-year-old man from Grayson County; a 78-year-old woman from Green County; an 85-year-old man from Hancock County; a 93-year-old woman from Henderson County; three women, ages 75, 78 and 93, and five men, ages 49, 79, 87, 88 and 94, from Jefferson County; two men, ages 68 and 72, from Jessamine County; a 94-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Madison County; two women, ages 92 and 94, from McLean County; an 86-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 68-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Ohio County; a 65-year-old man from Oldham County; a 99-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; and a 58-year-old woman from Trigg County.

As of Tuesday, 1,521 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 354 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor says he will announce new steps on Wednesday.

