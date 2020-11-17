Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has resigned following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice.

Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

The school and Marshall agreed to a contract settlement of $7.75 million.

