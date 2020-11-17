Advertisement

Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

The school and Marshall agreed to a contract settlement of $7.75 million.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, center, talks with his players at a time out during...
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, center, talks with his players at a time out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has resigned following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice.

Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

The school and Marshall agreed to a contract settlement of $7.75 million.

