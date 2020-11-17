Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.

Some parents and students are calling for the removal of a board of education member after they say she made offensive Facebook posts. Others say what she does on her private accounts is her business.

From upset protesters, to board of education members so angry it brought them out of their seats, some in the Woodford County community are calling for school board member Allison Richardson to resign or be removed.

“She’s made different posts in regard to the Hispanic community, the Asian community and most recently, the Black community,” protester Cierra Spaulding said.

A worried parent, Spaulding has Facebook posts showing Richardson commenting what the group believes to be offensive remarks.

“Then she had posted about the Black Lives Matter movement and small black businesses,” student Devan Champion said.

Champion and Kiana Jackson-Banks, both students, say Richardson’s posts make some of the students feel unsafe.

“You’re somebody who’s on our board. We should feel safe and respected under you. That we don’t is just an issue,” Jackson-Banks said.

Several letters in support of Richardson’s removal from the board were read during the virtual meeting. Two were read in support of Richardson.

“So take your death threats and shove it up your ---. Does that sound like behavior we would expect from an elected official?” WCPS Board of Education member Sherri Springate said.

Richardson did say she has the right to post what she wants on her personal Facebook account. She says her posts were not hateful, but she’s received threats instead.

“While it may not be for everyone, I will not apologize for who I am. I haven’t changed since I was elected, and I certainly do not intend to,” Richardson said.

The school system’s attorney Grant Chenowith says board members can’t legally tell each other what they can and can’t post, saying it would be a First Amendment violation.

The school board did decide to hold a meeting mid-January to discuss the issue further.

The state commissioner of education would have to handle the removal of an elected school board member.

