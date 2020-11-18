Auburn transfer Robyn Benton immediately eligible for UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Auburn transfer Robyn Benton. The guard will be able to compete for Kentucky in the 2020-21 season.

Benton was an All-SEC Freshman Team selection with the Tigers before averaging double-digit points as a sophomore. She transferred to Kentucky back in April.

“We are so excited for Robyn,” said Kentucky interim head coach Kyra Elzy. “From the first day she stepped on campus, she has worked hard to improve her game. What I have been most impressed with is Robyn and Jazmine have both elevated the intensity and competitiveness of our practices. Robyn is an explosive guard, who can not only score but is an elite defender. She is in great shape and playing at an extremely high level. I can’t wait for Big Blue Nation to see her and the rest of the team play next week.”

Benton transferred to Kentucky after playing 52 career games at Auburn the last two seasons, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2018-19. As a rookie, she played in 32 games and averaged 5.8 points per game, while going 35-of-94 from long range and 24-of-34 from the free-throw line with 34 steals.

Last season, Benton upped her numbers even though she missed the first nine games of the season due to injury. The guard played in 20 games with 14 starts, averaging 10.1 points per game with 27 3-pointers, 56 steals and 28 assists. Her best game came vs. Missouri where she posted a career-high 23 points, hitting three 3s with four steals and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Benton also scored 15 points at South Carolina, hitting two 3s with two steals, while she had 17 points against Ole Miss with three treys. In all, Benton scored 10 or more points in 11 games and hit at least one 3-pointer in 16 of her 20 games played.

Benton was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 17 overall player nationally by ESPN.com entering college.

No. 11 Kentucky is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Murray State. The Wildcats and Racers will tip at 1 p.m. ET inside Memorial Coliseum.

