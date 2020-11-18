Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Winds For A Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The calm weather pattern we’re in for the next few days isn’t an indication of what’s coming for Thanksgiving week. It continues to look like a very busy pattern taking shape as several storm systems look to impact our weather. It’s also a pattern trending colder as we get closer to it and that’s something we’ve talked about for several days now.

Temps for Thursday and Friday continue to look really nice as highs reach the low 60s.

The setup goes from calm to super-active pretty quickly as we wrap up the weekend and kick off Thanksgiving week. It’s a setup you’re now seeing the models skewing colder on and I think we get three different systems to impact our weather. Can one of them bring a touch of winter to the region? That remains to be seen, but the models are getting closer.

Before we focus on the main setup, we need to be on guard for a few sneaky showers getting in here Friday night and Saturday. That’s something to keep a close eye on. Our first two systems roll in here from Sunday night through Tuesday.

Another storm system moves in right after Thanksgiving with even colder air.

