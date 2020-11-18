Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared that he will announce more coronavirus rules at midweek in a move to prevent the state’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed by new cases.

He also said Tuesday was the deadliest day for the Bluegrass state since the pandemic began, with a record 33 virus-related deaths reported.

Kentucky recorded an additional 2,931 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday. Some 325 school-aged children have tested positive.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.1%, up roughly two percentage points from last week.

