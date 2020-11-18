Advertisement

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 5th-highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 196 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Tuesday.

That’s the fifth-highest one-day case increase.

RELATED: Lexington hospitals changing visitor restrictions due to spread of COVID-19

One new death was also reported.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,367, with the death toll at 105.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Lexington’s top 10 largest one-day case increases are now all in November. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 265 cases, Nov. 14
  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 245 cases, Nov. 16
  • 236 cases, Nov. 7
  • 196 cases, Nov. 17
  • 195 cases, Nov. 15
  • 189 cases, Nov. 12
  • 187 cases Nov. 14
  • 184 cases, Nov. 10
  • 183 cases, Nov. 9

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 66.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

The health department says the current spike closely aligns with exposures from the weekend of Halloween. Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

New testing site opens at Keeneland; more COVID-19 restrictions could be coming

Statewide, there have been 142,008 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,697. The state’s positivity rate sits at 9.10%.

