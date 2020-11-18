Interactive | Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions compared to other states

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear announced new restrictions Wednesday in the fight against COVID-19.

The governor outlined several steps ranging from limiting in-person dining to how schools will operate.

The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear says these steps are painful, but they have to be taken and have to be taken now.

Those steps include:

Limiting private gatherings to your household and one other, eight people max.

Capping attendance at venues for events like weddings and funerals.

Closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining with delivery, to-go and outdoor service only.

One-third capacity limits for gyms, pools and fitness centers. That includes no indoor practices for sports teams.

Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.

And stopping in-person learning at public and private schools.

The governor says data shows that the virus spreads when people get together and take off their masks.

“The CDC, Johns Hopkins, Stanford University, working with others have all released recent studies that restaurants and bars are clearly spreading, if not the greatest spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Any effort to lessen the exponential growth we are seeing right now, requires this step. and our local health departments agree that we are seeing spread at these facilities.”

Across the country, restrictions are constantly changing as cases continue to rise:

A number of states are putting some strict new measures in place, like curfews and indoor dining bans. For example, Ohio’s new 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew goes into effect Thursday and runs for three weeks.

Different states are handling things differently when it comes to businesses.

In most states, especially around our region, businesses are mostly open. Although some states have taken further steps to close them, with more on the way. Minnesota is expected to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers to the public.

In Kentucky, we’ve had a mask mandate for months now. Nationwide, three dozen states have them. Of the states that border Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee do not. Although some cities and counties have implemented them. West Virginia just did so a few days ago.

Leaders across the country are continuing to adjust measures, especially as we head into the holidays.

