Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures steadily climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You will experience another chilly day before the warmer air takes control.

These next few days look absolutely wonderful. Even with the chill in the air today, the day’s look isn’t bad at all. Expect sunny skies with temperatures running just below 50 degrees.

It looks like the only chance of some change entering our area will not be here until this weekend. A big storm system will get wound up and head for Kentucky. The wet impact doesn’t look to arrive until the true end of the weekend. So we are talking Sunday night going into Monday.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

