KHSAA pushes back start date for winter sports

KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter sports.

In the face of rising cases of COVID-19, the KHSAA Board of Control voted Wednesday to move the start of the winter sports back to January 4.

In Wednesday morning’s work session, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said he could not in good conscience recommend starting winter sports as scheduled on November 23.

With the plan, the board would move the entire season back, ending with the state tournaments in late March, which would be the desire of the board.

Practice would start up to three weeks before the start of the season, which would be on Monday, December 14. The decision comes as more than 100 counties in Kentucky are in the red.

With the proposal, spring sports would start the week of April 5.

As it pertains to football, the KHSAA decided to move forward with the playoffs. As of Wednesday, 18 teams opted out due to COVID-19.

“We feel good about the continuation of the football playoffs. No. 1, it’s outdoors,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

Tackett added that if a team withdraws from the playoffs in the semifinals or the finals, the team they defeated in the previous round would replace them.

The state finals are still scheduled for Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20. The board also voted to give commissioner Julian Tackett the power to revise championship dates should it be needed.

