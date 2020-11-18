Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is waiting to hear the details about new steps Gov. Andy Beshear announced we will be taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It doesn’t shock me that the governor is choosing to act,” Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt said.

Bluegrass Tavern is a bar in downtown Lexington, and Ebbitt said it was only a matter of time. He has been watching case numbers rise and waiting for new restrictions to be handed down.

We don’t know what those new steps will be yet. But, no matter which industry is facing changes, he said he wants to see the contact tracing data that proves it’s a significant part of the spread.

“If we are just a very small part of the problem, then shutting us down will only have a very small impact on solving the issue,” Ebbitt said about the possibility of the new restrictions focusing on bars and restaurants."So, I hope he’s not just doing it because we are one of the industries that is willing to comply."

We asked Gov. Beshear what those new steps might look like, and he wouldn’t elaborate but he did say it would not be a wide-scale shutdown like we had in March.

“When we had to do Healthy at Home, it was because we didn’t have PPE that was desperately needed and we didn’t have the testing capacity that we do now,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, this will be more targeted, but we’ve got to stop this, so we’re going to do enough.”

Since he’s already operating at fifty percent capacity and with a required curfew, Ebbitt is hoping that doesn’t include his bar.

Beshear did say the new steps that will come out Wednesday will not be recommendations, they will be mandatory.

