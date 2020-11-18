Advertisement

Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hart County.

KSP says the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance finding 42-year-old James Horton, of Clarkson, who they say was involved in a traffic stop that led to a Breckinridge County deputy being shot.

Police say the deputy conducted a traffic stop near Ben Johnson Elementary School. During the course of the traffic stop, police say Horton shot the deputy and fled on foot before stealing a pickup truck from the area.

Shortly after midnight, Kentucky State Police Troopers saw the stolen truck in the Wax community of Grayson County and pursued Horton. Police say Horton fired multiple gun shots at law enforcement. The pursuit continued into Hart County where the truck left the road north of Bonnieville.

Police say Horton left the truck with a gun and a trooper fired. Horton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The Breckinridge County Deputy was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day in state’s battle with COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
Social media posts have the Woodford County community at odds.
Woodford Co. families protest before board meeting, calling to remove school board member
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash

Latest News

Sun out of focus
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Winds For A Few Days
Seasonal affective disorder
EKU counselor gives tips to battle seasonal depression as pandemic continues
Kentucky contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in cases
Kentucky contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday
“Currently, our workload has doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases,” said...
Kentucky contact tracers overwhelmed by surge in cases