Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hart County.

KSP says the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance finding 42-year-old James Horton, of Clarkson, who they say was involved in a traffic stop that led to a Breckinridge County deputy being shot.

Police say the deputy conducted a traffic stop near Ben Johnson Elementary School. During the course of the traffic stop, police say Horton shot the deputy and fled on foot before stealing a pickup truck from the area.

Shortly after midnight, Kentucky State Police Troopers saw the stolen truck in the Wax community of Grayson County and pursued Horton. Police say Horton fired multiple gun shots at law enforcement. The pursuit continued into Hart County where the truck left the road north of Bonnieville.

Police say Horton left the truck with a gun and a trooper fired. Horton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The Breckinridge County Deputy was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.