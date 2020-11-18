Advertisement

Richmond woman competes on Food Network cake show

Becky Holman runs her own cake decorating company called Bit of Whimsy Cakes.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County woman has been making decorative cakes out of her home for 11 years.

Now, her hard work has been noticed and she’s made it onto the Food Network.

Becky Holman runs her own cake decorating company called Bit of Whimsy Cakes. She posted her colorful decorative cakes on social media:

A representative from Food Network Canada came across some of the pictures she posted and booked her on the show. Holman’s episode aired in the US this past Monday.

Her task was to create a cake five feet tall, two and a half feet wide, with moving parts and lights, with a five-hour time limit.

The theme was Santa Clause on vacation in Las Vegas:

“We did well. We didn’t win, but it was such a great experience," Holman said. "You know, it’s really difficult being in a kitchen that you don’t know, you’ve never been in before and try to work, and especially under a time crunch with so many crazy things going on.”

Although Holman didn’t win the challenge, she says the exposure was just as good as first place.

