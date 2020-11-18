Somerset food pantry prepares for busy months as holidays approach, pandemic wears on

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Food Pantry in Somerset is preparing for a busy next few months, partly because of the holidays, but a lot because of COVID-19.

In March, there was a rush on this food pantry because there was a panic to get food, and, as cases increase, workers and volunteers are seeing something similar.

More than 300 families a month were added last spring during the first part of the pandemic. Now, with cases increasing, the holidays, and issues with utility cut-offs and evictions forecasted after the first of the year, there could be an even greater need for food.

And when people can’t leave their homes, it’s even more of a challenge.

“I think the biggest part of that is being people quarantined," Brenda Russell, God’s Food Pantry of Somerset. "And people realizing they need food in their quarantine time. Having access to someone to get out and get food for them.”

Just as there is a need for donations, food and money, there is also a need for volunteers, as COVID-19 has cut down on the number of people, mostly in the older population, who are able to get out and help.

The food pantry in Somerset operates on about 300 volunteer hours a month.

