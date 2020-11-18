Advertisement

Tyrese Maxey projected to be picked in first round of NBA Draft

CBS Sports projects Maxey to land at No. 18 to Dallas.
UK's Tyrese Maxey is heading to the NBA Draft (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
(WSAZ)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday night and Kentucky is projected to have just one first-round pick in guard Tyrese Maxey.

In his one season with the Wildcats, Maxey played primarily off the ball and had the ability to finish in the paint. Since the season ended, Maxey says he’s been putting up 800 shots a day and working on his form because shooting is premium at the next level.

“You have to be able to shoot the ball at the next level, and a guard at my height and guards in the NBA period, it’s hard to get on the floor and play in the NBA without being able to knock down wide open threes, and that’s one thing that I really want to show that I’m able to do," said Maxey.

“Another thing is coming off ball screens because it’s a big part of today’s game,” added Maxey. "I feel like a lot of dynamic guards are able to come off ball screens and make plays for themselves and make plays for others, and I feel I can do that as well.”

Both Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports are projecting Maxey to land at No. 18 to Dallas.

In the second round, Parrish is projecting that three Wildcats will hear their names called. He has Ashton Hagans No. 52 overall to Sacramento, Immanuel Quickley No. 53 overall to Oklahoma City and Nick Richards No. 60 overall to New Orleans.

