Advertisement

Airbnb cracking down on Nashville house parties

Airbnb announced that it is cracking down on Nashville house parties at its locations amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city and state.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.(Source: Airbnb via AP)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Airbnb announced that it is cracking down on Nashville house parties at its locations amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city and state.

WTVF reported Airbnb said Wednesday it suspended or removed more than 100 listings in Nashville that have either received complaints or violated its policies.

“The vast majority of hosts in Nashville contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Airbnb said the hosts were notified of the changes last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses...
Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA pushes back start date for winter sports

Latest News

Stores across the country are beginning to see empty shelves as COVID-19 cases surge, and...
Lexington store shelves empty as people stock up on supplies
Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) passes around the defense of Missouri's Mark Smith (13) and Reed...
Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley taken in first round of NBA Draft
Scott County Schools will reevaluate data and hope to return all grades to in-person learning...
Scott County Schools prepare to return to virtual learning for the first time in more than a month
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton