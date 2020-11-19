Advertisement

AppHarvest’s Jonathan Webb partners with Morehead’s New Frontier Outfitters

Jonathan Webb with Jared & Josh Ravenscraft
Jonathan Webb with Jared & Josh Ravenscraft(App Harvest)
By Sam Dick
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -AppHarvest and its founder, Jonathan Webb, are making headlines with their bid to take farming and growing crops indoors. And he’s also reaching out to help support Eastern Kentucky businesses like New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead. Two brothers, Jared and Josh Ravenscraft, opened their mountain clothing line business a few years ago with $200. Today in addition to their brick and mortar store in Morehead, the young men are shipping their hats, beanies, t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts across the country, and overseas to customers in places like the Netherlands and Mexico. What have they learned growing their business? How important are business relationships? And what does it mean to have Jonathan Webb as a partner? Plus an update on AppHarvest, and its first tomato crop.

Join us for a discussion with all three gentlemen, tonight on The CW Lexington, from 7 to 8.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt was not surprised to hear that new restrictions are to come.
Lexington business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s announcement of new restrictions to come
We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses...
Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear to announce more virus rules Wednesday
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA pushes back start date for winter sports

Latest News

‘COVID fatigue’ partly to blame for Lexington’s spike in cases, Dr. Humbaugh says
WATCH | ‘COVID fatigue’ partly to blame for Lexington’s spike in cases, Dr. Humbaugh says
Celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic.
Why large Thanksgiving gatherings can be so dangerous
Dr. Stack says there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against COVID-19
WATCH | Dr. Stack says there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
WATCH | Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky shatters single-day COVID-19 case total