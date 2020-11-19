AppHarvest’s Jonathan Webb partners with Morehead’s New Frontier Outfitters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -AppHarvest and its founder, Jonathan Webb, are making headlines with their bid to take farming and growing crops indoors. And he’s also reaching out to help support Eastern Kentucky businesses like New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead. Two brothers, Jared and Josh Ravenscraft, opened their mountain clothing line business a few years ago with $200. Today in addition to their brick and mortar store in Morehead, the young men are shipping their hats, beanies, t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts across the country, and overseas to customers in places like the Netherlands and Mexico. What have they learned growing their business? How important are business relationships? And what does it mean to have Jonathan Webb as a partner? Plus an update on AppHarvest, and its first tomato crop.

Join us for a discussion with all three gentlemen, tonight on The CW Lexington, from 7 to 8.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.